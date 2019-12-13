Belarus' economy to grow faster than the world economy next year - government forecast

The government expects that the Belarusian economy next year will grow faster than the world economy, where they still predict not more than 1.5%. Today, the Council of Ministers discussed the main forecast documents: the draft budget and monetary policy. This is the final consideration in the Cabinet, after which the documents will be sent to the President.

All social obligations remain a priority - the growth of wages, pensions, family capital, housing construction, including with state support, as well as road renovation. Special attention will be paid to the opening of new efficient production facilities in the regions, the funds for them have already been allocated, now it is important to find projects for them.

Forecast of socio-economic development of Belarus for 2024

The government has drawn up a work plan for the next year. Mobilization in approaches, as well as this year, has been preserved. The benchmarks are high, even ambitious, but it is important to see not just the end result, but how it can be achieved. The documents have been developed step by step for all government agencies and the local vertical; they take into account both the current situation in the economy and external factors.