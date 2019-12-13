3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus economy grows in January - GDP rises by 2.7%
Belarus' GDP rose by 2.7% in January. The Ministry of Economy notes that the industry remains the engine of the national economy growth. In the first month of the year, it added up over 7%. And according to the analysts, our manufacturers have boosted production not at the expense of raw materials, but at the expense of high-tech products at modernized enterprises. For example, the production of computer hardware added nearly 35%, machinery and equipment grew by 30%, woodworking increased by 16%, and the production of pharmaceuticals rose by 9%.
