EAEU economy: most dynamic growth in Belarus

Any economic success of Belarus produces the integration effect for the EAEU. The situation in the Eurasian space was discussed today during the online briefing. According to EECMinister for Integration and Macroeconomics Sergey Glazyev, Belarusian economy is a powerful engine of integration processes. This can be explained by the fact that our country is connected with its Russian partners by strong cooperation based on high added valueproducts. For example, if Belarus successfully promotes tractors to the foreign market, the supply of Russian components is growing as well. Sergey Glazyev gave an update on in the EEU. The Eurasian Union mutual trade growth in Januarywas 3.3%.