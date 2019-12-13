3.43 RUB
"This year's economy is adding up so far" - Lukashenko receives report of Prime Minister
The economy of Belarus is doing well this year, although there are some alarming factors. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko while receiving Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko's report, BelTA informs.
"As they report to me, the economy is doing well so far this year. Although there are certain, as always, alarming factors. I would like us to pay attention to them first of all. But the most important thing, I have noticed in the media at various levels, is that we have a negative balance. Even if it is small, but we have a negative balance (in foreign trade). I understand that the Ministry of Economy and the government should have paid attention to this and analyze what the situation is," said the head of state.
He also asked about the situation with payments at the highest level. We are talking about the volume of accounts receivable and accounts payable.
Another topic of the report from the field of finance is how debt obligations are being fulfilled.
Alexander Lukashenko inquired about the progress in the implementation of plans to provide service maintenance of Belarusian equipment abroad: "We agreed to create unified centers for servicing all Belarusian equipment. And we should decide in which locations, say, in Russia, the People's Republic of China, and other countries.
