Experts note sharp rise in fertilizer prices

The experts have noted a sharp rise in fertilizer prices. They rose steadily throughout 2021, but over the last month they made an incredible leap. This is evidenced by the data of the DTN analytical company. Сarbamide is growing the most rapidly, during the week it has grown by 26% in price. As for potassium, it has risen by 19% since last month resulting from the policy of sanctions against Belaruskali, which accounts for about 20% of the world exports of fertilizers. Belgium has already realized the fatal consequences of such an approach - the diplomats addressed to the EU with a request to soften sanctions against the Belarusian potash industry. Otherwise, the prices of fertilizers will keep growing and it will cause the growth of prices of food products, too.