Experts evaluate potential of Eurasian Economic Union after Nur-Sultan summit

The first five-year boundary in the EAEU has been passed, the results have been summed up, further accents have been placed. On the eve of the, ended, which brought together leaders of the economic "five".

The current agenda was discussed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and as an observe , Moldova at the EAEC summit in Nur-SultanOur President held meetings with the leaders of Armenia, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Russia.

In 2020, the chairmanship of the EAEC passes to Belarus. Our country has already defined priorities: we need a full-fledged union with equal conditions for all participants.

