Expo 2020 in Dubai starts on October 1
The most significant event in the international exhibition calendar, Expo 2020 opens its doors to visitors today. The main concept of the event is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. About 25 million people are expected to visit the exhibition. Until the end of March, the countries will demonstrate their latest scientific achievements, export, cultural and national opportunities. The concept of the Belarusian pavilion is built according to the principle of three "I"s - individual, investment and innovation. It is aimed to reveal the maximum of the investment and innovation potential of Belarus.
On November 22, the National Day of Belarus is planned. It will include the Belarusian investment forum and a joint business forum with the UAE business community.
