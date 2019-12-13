3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Exports of Belarusian goods grows for the fourth month in a row
Exports of Belarusian goods has been growing for the fourth month in a row. As noted the Ministry of Economy, after the drop in sales in March amid the shock of increased sanctions pressure, the last four months have seen positive dynamics. In June, the index reached 3 billion 200 million dollars, which is 14% higher than in May. In July, exports continued their growth. According to the results of June and July, the volume of supplies approached the values of the same periods of the last year. This is a direct result of efforts to reorient exports to alternative markets and increase trade with friendly countries.
