Exports of Belarusian bread may break records in 2019

The export of Belarusian bread also promises to overcome last year's record. This information was shared by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Igor Brylo. Bread making is a powerful industry. Its development is not only prestige, but also food security. We have managed to preserve the best traditions and to multiply them. In the 90s, only a few types of bread were produced, and we were called the "zone of risky agriculture". Today, we grow so much grain that we can earn currency.

Today, 43 regional plants are baking bread. Plus, more than 400 retail facilities have acquired small bakeries.

