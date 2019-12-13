3.42 RUB
Exports of Belarusian dairy products may approach $4 billion by 2030
The dairy industry is actively developing. Special attention is paid to modernising production and improving product quality. Over the last 5 years, supplies from Belarus have increased by one third. Exports to CIS countries are also growing. The most active trade in dairy products is carried out with Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.
Ivan Krupko, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus: "During the next five years, the industry will provide 240 % more products to the domestic market and profitability of the industry is between 24 % and 30 %, the dairy industry manufactures the main export-oriented product. The goal for the next five years is to produce 9.2 million tons of milk with a milk yield of 6.5 kg per cow".
The meat and dairy industry holds leading positions in the structure of our agricultural sector. In the first half of the year, Belarusian products were exported to 98 countries. Given the current storm on the world markets, it is important to correctly place goods abroad.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
"Of course, we need to move away from dependence on one market. We have done a lot over these years. I remember 90% of our trade was in Russia, today it dropped to 47%. We have gone to other markets. This is the greatest conquest, the market is very tight, the competition is fierce. And we will gradually, gradually go to the 30-30-30 formula with 30 to Russia,30 - developed countries and 30 new markets. We will definitely come to this and we will come to this in a new five-year plan. Exports will be the main focus of our activities, because exports are the currency. Without currency, there can be no country. And this is the currency we must earn".
