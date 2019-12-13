Exports of Belarusian dairy products may approach $4 billion by 2030

The dairy industry is actively developing. Special attention is paid to modernising production and improving product quality. Over the last 5 years, supplies from Belarus have increased by one third. Exports to CIS countries are also growing. The most active trade in dairy products is carried out with Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Ivan Krupko, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus: "During the next five years, the industry will provide 240 % more products to the domestic market and profitability of the industry is between 24 % and 30 %, the dairy industry manufactures the main export-oriented product. The goal for the next five years is to produce 9.2 million tons of milk with a milk yield of 6.5 kg per cow".

The meat and dairy industry holds leading positions in the structure of our agricultural sector. In the first half of the year, Belarusian products were exported to 98 countries. Given the current storm on the world markets, it is important to correctly place goods abroad.





Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: