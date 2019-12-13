Exports of farming products grows by almost 24% compared to last year

Within seven months the export of agricultural products made $4.4 billion and increased by 23.6% compared to the last year, announced Larisa Shabunya, deputy head of the main directorate of foreign economic activity of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus at the International Forum of Economic Cooperation.



The Belarusian agro-industrial complex exports products to about 100 countries, and about 70% of the total volume is exported to Russia. Supplies to China are growing; despite the current situation, they also go to the European Union. Dairy and meat products account for the largest share, and the range is measured in thousands of items. At the same time, the share of exports reaches one third of the total volume of products produced. The increasing of milk and meat production in the country allows increasing the export of agricultural products, Larisa Shabunya noted.



