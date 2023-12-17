Equatorial Guinea ready to invest, while Belarus ready to apply its technologies on other side of the world

"Tomorrow we will start digging up the ground in Guinea and solve problems," Alexander Lukashenko promised his counterpart. Belarusian specialists started studying the soil in this African country and returned to Minsk not with souvenirs, but with specific scientific samples.

This approach is applied not only in agriculture. The Belarusians are ready to do many projects on a turnkey basis, be it the construction of an agro-town, the creation of a dairy plant or the assembly of machinery. Our specialists spent a week in Equatorial Guinea: they visited both island and mainland parts.