Local boiler house in Brest modernised

Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus: "

We see a modern facility where electric power will be used instead of natural gas to provide heat to a certain area of the city. This is first of all an increase in the energy security of Belarus, as it is a diversification of fuel and energy resources. The second is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, which has a positive impact on the climate in the region and in general. But we will also have 20 such facilities in the country as a whole.

A fourth electric boiler is also planned for installation in Brest Region."

