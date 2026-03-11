Whether in agriculture or industry, success today is impossible without high-quality, modern engineering products. Eleven multi-brand centers for Belarusian machinery have already opened in Russia.

Their work was discussed today at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers. As Prime Minister Alexander Turchin noted, these projects should not only enhance image but also be cost-effective. The main goal is for the centers to contribute to increasing the export of Belarusian products. Companies can conduct sales either independently or through Russian partners. MAZ, BELAZ, MTZ, and Gomselmash—all of these brands are doing well in virtually every region of this large country. However, it is important to take the demands of the times into account and offer customers high-quality service.

Andrey Kuznetsov, Minister of Industry of Belarus:

"The most important thing over the next five years is the effectiveness of these multi-brand centers. So that we can promote our Belarusian brand. The strategy has now been updated to include the title "Belarusian Yard, Belarusian Machines" for all our exhibition events in the Russian Federation".