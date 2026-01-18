While Europe reassures its citizens with tales of independence, not only political but also energy, the recent frosts have revealed the true picture. Ordinary Europeans are dreading their January utility bills, while millions of people in Europe are unable to pay their electricity and gas bills at all.

But without Russian energy sources and "dangerous" technologies like nuclear power. Nuclear power was destroyed there for decades, and Lithuania was given an ultimatum: either the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant or EU membership, which resulted in its dismantling.

But today, Europe has suddenly woken up and rushed to save nuclear power. Now, a full-blown race for nuclear energy is unfolding there: Sweden is embarking on the construction of a new generation of nuclear power plants, and Estonia has initiated a comprehensive plan to build the country's first nuclear power plant.

Faced with record gas and coal prices, Germany has turned a blind eye to the formal abandonment of peaceful nuclear energy, aiming to rebuild nine plants at once. Poland and the Czech Republic are accelerating nuclear power plant projects, regretting past delays.

The illusions are over. Having looked at the real picture, European officials have been forced to seriously consider where the electricity in their homes comes from and how much it costs.

Nikolai Mezhevich, Head of the Center for Belarusian Studies at the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Economics, and Professor:

"Take France: Emmanuel Macron and his predecessors can be criticized for many things, but the country hasn't abandoned nuclear energy. There was a lot of clamor about this in Berlin. But France said that Berlin's position wouldn't influence its opinion. But, again, France is a special case. Incidentally, Belgium also has a different attitude toward nuclear energy. But Lithuania was once the country most dependent on nuclear energy. At the time of independence, 92% of its electricity was generated by nuclear power plants, but today, this power has vanished without a trace."

Today, against the backdrop of the energy catastrophe in Europe and the escalating race for cheap and reliable energy sources, it's clear how far-sighted Belarus's decision to build its own nuclear power plant was.

In five years, the country has completely abandoned electricity imports, thereby guaranteeing significant savings in gas and, consequently, in the budget. This achieved not only economic but also environmental benefits: greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by more than 26 million tons. Over its entire operation, the plant generated over 53 billion kWh of electricity.

Thus, in the five years of the plant's operation, Belarus has become one of the top three European countries with the lowest electricity prices, while ensuring access for the entire population.

Integrating a nuclear power plant into the power grid is a major undertaking. To this end, Belarus has launched a grid modernization program, reconstructing over 1,500 km. In addition, modern substations have been built and breakthrough digital technologies have been implemented, which, among other things, ensure the reliability of the power supply.

The development of nuclear energy is a powerful impetus for a wide variety of economic sectors, as the growth in energy consumption clearly demonstrates.

In 2024, a historic high was reached: consumers consumed over 43 billion kWh. Where was the energy generated by the nuclear power plant spent? More than 2 million square meters have been built in the country. Electric homes have been built, the number of electric vehicles has grown to 44,000, and the network of charging stations has reached 1,870.

Fact

Furthermore, pilot projects to convert public transport to electric power have already been implemented in Shklov, Zhodino, and Novopolotsk. The project will be scaled up.

The benefits of energy independence for the country are planned to be enhanced: active preparations have begun for the construction of the third power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.