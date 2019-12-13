EU prepares eighth package of sanctions

The EU is preparing the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. It may concern restrictions on oil prices, information technology and cybersecurity. It was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources. Radical members of the European Union, namely Poland and the Baltic States, require disconnecting more Russian banks from the SWIFT system and a ban on diamond imports. They call for these sanctions, including restrictions of availability in the IT-sphere, not only against Russia but also against Belarus. However, the bloc should approve the measures unanimously, which is unlikely to succeed," the publication notes.