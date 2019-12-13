PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

EU imposes barrier duties on grain imports from Belarus and Russia

The EU Council today approved a decision to introduce barrier customs duties on grain imports from Belarus and Russia from July 1. The measures are aimed at preventing “destabilization of the European grain market” and demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine. The prohibitive tariffs will not affect transit through community ports to third countries.

