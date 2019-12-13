Trade turnover between Belarus and Egypt in 2023 amounts to about $100 million - Golovchenko

In the first two months of this year, the trade turnover between Belarus and Egypt has doubled compared to the same period last year. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at an extended meeting with Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mustafa Madbouly, BelTA reports.

"Our trade turnover last year amounted to about $100 million, which, of course, does not correspond to the potential that is available. Indeed, there are a number of factors that put pressure on our economic ties. They are associated with illegal measures of economic pressure on Belarus, as well as with the destruction of global logistics and financial chains," said Roman Golovchenko to his Egyptian counterpart.

However, added Prime Minister of Belarus, one should not refer to these difficulties. The governments of the two countries need to make every effort to consolidate the positive trends. "They are available. In the first two months of this year, the trade turnover between Belarus and Egypt has doubled compared to the same period last year," said the head of the Belarusian government.