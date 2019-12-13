Lukashenko on "squeezing out" Belarusian share in Klaipeda port – this shouldn’t go unpunished

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded to take measures over the fact that the Belarusian side was actually deprived of its property in the port of Klaipeda. He made a statement to this effect at a meeting on the creation of port facilities for exports of Belarusian products.



The head of the state noted that apart from sanctions against potassium transportation, Lithuania actually took the property of the Belarusian enterprise in Klaipeda. As is known, Belaruskali has owned 30% of shares of Klaipeda bulk terminal since 2013.



"Not only they imposed sanctions illegally, but they have actually taken our property," said Alexander Lukashenko to the participants of the meeting.



"This should not go unpunished," stressed the President. - Think it over and report to me what measures we can and will take in the near and medium term. No one is allowed to take away, to squeeze the property. It's not enough that our health resorts, where we treated Chernobyl victims, were forced to stop working because of the sanctions. That's a lot of money. Therefore, measures should be taken both today and tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow.



