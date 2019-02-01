Belarus advocates for early removal of barriers to mutual trade in EAEU

The most important issues of Eurasian integration are in the focus of attention of the heads of governments of the EAEU today. Almaty hosts the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The position of our country is unchanged: it is important to accelerate elimination of trade barriers. As noted by the Belarusian Prime Minister, adoption of unilateral decisions by the participating countries brings the imbalance in the economic development of the Union. The general trend points to difficulties in mutual trade: in 2017, trade within the Eurasian Union was more active than that with third countries, while the year 2018 brought a sharp decline in mutual trade volumes. Working with barriers should be the focus of the next meetings of the economic commission of the EAEU, the Prime Minister of Belarus notes. Joint digital projects, including mutual recognition of digital signatures, are also on the agenda. Their implementation will increase the competitiveness of economies on the world stage.

