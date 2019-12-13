PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Eurasian Development Bank is ready to invest about $1 billion in Belarusian economy within next 5 years

Eurasian Development Bank, one of the largest investors, is ready to invest about $1 billion in the Belarusian economy in the next 5 years. This was stated by the head of a financial institution, Nikolai Podguzov, to our channel. With a large number of quality projects, this amount could grow. In the current realities the bank actualized the priorities. This is funding of projects in the field of energy and food security, as well as logistics infrastructure, to reduce costs and saturate the Eurasian market with its own products.

The Eurasian Development Bank is actively working on the concept of a unified commodity distribution network. The system is expected to be designed within a year


