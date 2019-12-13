Eurasian Development Bank is ready to invest about $1 billion in Belarusian economy within next 5 years

Eurasian Development Bank, one of the largest investors, is ready to invest about $1 billion in the Belarusian economy in the next 5 years. This was stated by the head of a financial institution, Nikolai Podguzov, to our channel. With a large number of quality projects, this amount could grow. In the current realities the bank actualized the priorities. This is funding of projects in the field of energy and food security, as well as logistics infrastructure, to reduce costs and saturate the Eurasian market with its own products.