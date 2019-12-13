Eurasian Development Bank and Belaruskali sign loan agreement today

Money is given out at favorable interest for 5 years without state guarantees. It will be spent on technical re-equipment, replenishment of working capital of the enterprise, completion of the construction of Petrikov Mining and Processing Plant. Commissioning of the 1st facility complex is scheduled for next year. The credit will be invested into other significant projects: construction of the Darasinsky mine and the launch of the 2nd complex of the potassium nitrate production plant.



