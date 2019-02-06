EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Eurasian Development Bank signs memorandum of cooperation with Belarusian-Chinese industrial park

Today Eurasian Development Bank has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Belarusian-Chinese industrial park. The international financial institution will join a high-tech project: it is planned to raise about 300 million Euros on the development of infrastructure of the Park. The most significant project is the construction of a high-speed line that will link the capital with the industrial park and airport.

The Eurasian Development Bank is the third large financial creditor of the industrial park.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All