Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held on August 25-26 in Kyrgyzstan

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on August 25-26 in Kyrgyzstan. The heads of governments will consider the progress of international agreement on the EAEU common gas market. Also the Eurasian Economic Commission will report on the work on establishment and implementation of funding mechanisms for industrial cooperation.

By the way, the meeting of the EAEU Council has already taken place. One of the results was the adoption of a draft protocol that extends the registration of medical products according to national rules.

And fresh statistics from the EAEU: inflation in June remained at the level of May. The average monthly wage rose in all countries. There was also an inflow of foreign direct investment in the economies of Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.