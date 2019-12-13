3.42 RUB
Yevtukhov: Now we have unified union goods - there is no division into Russian and Belarusian goods
Now we have no division into Russian and Belarusian. We have unified union goods. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, State Secretary Viktor Yevtukhov told about it in the program "Main Air".
In recent years, it was the only stumbling block, the only issue on which we had many disputes, but we found this solution, the heads of our states have agreed on these approaches, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. "Now we have no division into Russian and Belarusian. We have unified union goods. It doesn't matter how many of whose components, how many raw materials, materials, units are used in the production of this or that product. Whether it is made in Belarus or in Russia, if we confirm that it is only our producers, then, accordingly, all the rights that arise in this regard, both in terms of public procurement and in terms of access to various support measures, they will apply to Russian and Belarusian enterprises. That is, we will not have any differences in this regard," stated Viktor Yevtukhov.
