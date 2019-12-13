Fоod Prom forum brings together major food producers of Belarus

The potential of our country in the food sector has been presented at the Food Industry Forum. Fоod Prom has brought together the major food producers, representatives of state bodies and organizations, and retail chains. The goal is to increase the number of Belarusian goods on store shelves, while maintaining quality and affordable prices for the population.

The main factor is the price, which today is the first thing a consumer looks at. The products from foreign manufacturers may be cheaper. But they often lack quality. Behind a bright wrapper there is sometimes a dubious product. We insist that it must be not only tasty, but also healthy.

Food security is one of the main tasks for the state

The President has repeatedly said that food security is important. It is more complicated in the modern world, while the price of food is increasing, largely because of the pandemic. However, some producers have artificially raised the price on vegetables and fruits. The Belarusian leader gave a clear instruction to prevent such schemes in processing and trade. The consumer is the first priority. Producers and trade work for the customers.