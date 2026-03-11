Despite the ten-thousand-kilometer distance separating our countries, Belarusian MAZ trucks, tractors, and road-cleaning machines can be seen on the streets of the Central American nation, while its fields are sown with our vegetables. How did potatoes become the second bread in Nicaragua? And what avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation are opening for Belarus at the Equator?

Nicaragua is the heart of Central America. It boasts a unique mentality and extraordinary traditions, yet its landscape bears the familiar Belarusian clarity. There are no mountains of garbage or endless unpaved roads here. On the contrary… Streets are well-maintained, and roads have been renewed. Considering the climate’s peculiarities, heavy rains pose a risk of flooding. Therefore, across the country, hydro-technical wells are constructed to mitigate potential flood damage. Here, our versatile equipment proves especially useful.

At the end of autumn, 76 units of Belarusian road-construction machinery arrived in Nicaragua, already engaged in road reconstruction projects. A total of 712 machines are expected.

Tractors, trucks, garbage collectors, tractor-trailers, tankers, fire-fighting vehicles, as well as logistical equipment for police and military use—these Belarusian machines are scheduled for delivery through next year. Consequently, the fleet of Belarusian equipment in this Central American country is gradually expanding.

Alfredo Córdoba, Director of the Managua Road-Construction Company (Nicaragua):

"From our experience working with MAZ and Amkodor machines, I can say that they are excellent equipment. Very durable and powerful. Currently, we are using this machinery to build and reconstruct a 12-kilometer stretch of road."

Our machinery also works in Nicaragua’s agricultural fields. Not only the latest models but also those tested over time and still operational since the 1980s—proof of Belarusian quality recognized worldwide. Annually, around three thousand hectares of land in Nicaragua are dedicated to potato plantations. Potatoes are present in most local dishes, which explains the special requirements for this vegetable. Belarus has extended a hand of friendship here as well—more precisely, a hand of potatoes.

Lu Maria Flores, Head of the Plant Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Agriculture of Nicaragua:

"We focus on working with plant varieties capable of resisting pests, infections, and fungi, and that can defend themselves. Certainly, treatments with chemical substances are an option, but they are costly. The three types of Belarusian potatoes we have selected are resistant."

High yields have sparked ambitious plans. Ensuring complete self-sufficiency in potatoes is the minimum goal. In the future, Nicaragua aims to become a supplier to its neighbors. The cooperation between our nations is strategic, opening a market of opportunities for both sides.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, Advisor to the Nicaraguan Co-Presidents on Investment, Trade, and International Cooperation:

"We are working with the pharmaceutical sector so that Belarusian companies can supply their products to the Nicaraguan market, ensuring the health and safety of our people. At the same time, this promotes your medicines within the Central American region."

Almost a year ago, as a gift to our Nicaraguan friends, a Belarusian ambulance was handed over. It was assigned to duty at the Ticuantepe hospital. Its size, equipment, and comfort passed the test drive successfully. Now, partners plan to purchase another hundred similar vehicles to modernize the medical fleet across the country.

Carlos Saenz, Deputy Minister of Health of Nicaragua:

"We are interested in equipment for the medical centers that the Nicaraguan government is establishing. For example, the hospital on the Atlantic coast, and the hospital in the city of Acatlán, near the Honduran border. We are building the National Neurosurgery Center and a Transplantology Center. All these facilities will require outfitting with appropriate equipment."

A space for dialogue, partnership, and friendship across continents is fostered through cultural ties. For instance, Belarus’s Grand Theatre has performed in Managua multiple times, charming Nicaraguan audiences and promising to do so again.

Ramon Rodriguez, Minister of Culture of Nicaragua:

"We eagerly await the arrival of Belarusian artists from the Grand Theatre this July. We hope and expect that more guests will visit, and perhaps some specialists will work with our youth. We are also planning to hold Belarusian Culture Days in Managua and Nicaraguan Culture Days in Minsk, enabling us to exchange scores and stage experience."

Belarus and Nicaragua also share similar political and diplomatic outlooks. If we aim to build a new world order, our actions must benefit both sides. Last year, a Belarusian-Nicaraguan Inter-Governmental Commission was held, during which both parties agreed to establish embassies—Nicaraguan in Minsk and Belarusian in Managua. This decision was approved at the highest level.

In conclusion, despite the ten-thousand-kilometer gap, images of Belarusian MAZ trucks, tractors, and road-cleaning machines are commonplace on the streets of this Central American nation, while its fields thrive with our vegetables. How did potatoes become Nicaragua’s second bread? And what new avenues for mutually advantageous cooperation are opening for Belarus at the equator?

