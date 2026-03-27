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From components to equipment: Belarus ready to support North Korea in developing agriculture
According to experts, Alexander Lukashenko's visit to North Korea was an important signal about the prospects for cooperation between countries under pressure from the West.
Gennady Barsukov, a news agency observer (Russai):
"North Korea is heavily focused on the agricultural industry, on agriculture, and, of course, it needs not only food products, which Belarus could supply, but also fertilizers. Belarus has one of the largest and one of the few potash deposits and can produce potash fertilizers in large quantities. Therefore, I think North Korea is very interested in this aspect. That is, Belarus could indeed provide significant support to this country, especially during the sowing season."
The observer emphasized that any issues related to the supply of a range of components, including those from industrial to electronics, are important. North Korea is also interested in agricultural machinery, one of Belarus's most important engineering sectors, and is willing to purchase.