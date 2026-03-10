From Education to Tourism - Minsk and China Outline Cooperation Priorities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/49311abf-73c5-4612-94c9-7fcf4b9d06f8/conversions/1bb6679c-5ce8-4c6e-84ea-83bdaacdcd27-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/49311abf-73c5-4612-94c9-7fcf4b9d06f8/conversions/1bb6679c-5ce8-4c6e-84ea-83bdaacdcd27-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/49311abf-73c5-4612-94c9-7fcf4b9d06f8/conversions/1bb6679c-5ce8-4c6e-84ea-83bdaacdcd27-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/49311abf-73c5-4612-94c9-7fcf4b9d06f8/conversions/1bb6679c-5ce8-4c6e-84ea-83bdaacdcd27-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Prospects for cooperation in the fields of economics, education, culture, and tourism - Minsk and China outlined cooperation priorities during a meeting between the Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Belarus.

The parties agreed to further strengthen relations within the framework of existing projects in a wide range of areas, including education. More than half of the Chinese students studying in Belarus live in Minsk. Therefore, they discussed the prospects of opening new specializations, which are interested to our Chinese partners.

Cultural projects are also underway. For example, in February, guests from China organized a festival in the Belarusian capital in honor of the Spring Festival. Minsk is interested in hosting reciprocal events in China.

Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee:

"Of course, we see interest in developing tourism between our countries, because it's very important and generates great interest among both Chinese residents and Belarusians, who are eager to visit the People's Republic of China."

Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus:

"Minsk has been developing very rapidly these years, with infrastructure constantly improving. The city is becoming more beautiful, cleaner, and more attractive to Chinese students and tourists. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the establishment of relations between Beijing and Minsk. We want more contacts, reciprocal visits, and more practical projects."