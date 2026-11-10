From Housing to Transport: Key Areas of Cooperation Highlighted at Belarus-Kyrgyzstan Forum

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan intend to reach a trade turnover target of $0.5 billion. To achieve this, the sides have clearly outlined a five-year plan, with Belarusian regions playing a special role. A new stage of cooperation has begun: on November 10, Minsk hosted the 1st Forum of Regions.

Guest delegations from Kyrgyzstan traveled across Belarus, learning about the potential of each region in a wide variety of sectors. Despite the long-standing cooperation between the countries, the guests admitted they saw many things for the first time. This is precisely the purpose of such forums, and all agreements were finalized during the plenary session.

There is no need to reiterate the effectiveness of this format. Forums with Russian regions routinely break annual contract records, and Uzbekistan has also fully experienced the benefits of such interaction. Now, a similar platform has united the regions of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Tilek Tekebaev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Jalal-Abad Region:

"There is a saying: 'Better to see once than to hear a hundred times.' Yesterday, I had the opportunity to visit [enterprises]. Today, we signed a memorandum with the Brest Region. I hope we will establish concrete ties moving forward."

Belarus comprises 6 regions and the capital city of Minsk. Kyrgyzstan has 7 regions and two cities of republican significance — Bishkek and Osh. Despite administrative differences, the overall approaches are shared and the language of communication is the same, meaning there are no unnecessary barriers to cooperation.

Yury Karayev, Chairman of the Grodno District Executive Committee:

"Over the past year, the export of our dairy, meat, and wood products has already increased 1.5 times. For now, the figure remains modest — up to $15 million, which is very, very little. We will, of course, increase it."

However, the parties are not limiting themselves to trade alone; Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are working on launching joint projects. For example, Belarusian specialists in Bishkek are now engaged in municipal waste processing. In general, the housing and communal services (utility) sector has found a special place in the cooperation plan between the two capitals for the coming years.

Alexander Chernikov, Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee:

"Concrete measures, implementers, and deadlines up to 2028 have been laid out. This includes expanding export potential, exchanging catalogs, holding joint events, and conducting site visits to manufacturing plants. But this is not just trade and economic cooperation; it also covers the utility sector, including various topics regarding digitalization, housing and communal services, traffic management, and traffic light control. It is a truly comprehensive plan that touches upon diverse fields."

Thanks to the forum, practically all regions found their partners. Specific projects were anchored in official documents. For instance, the Vitebsk Region will work closely with the Issyk-Kul Region, and Gomel and Osh are now officially sister cities.

"Our cooperation will span education, medicine, culture, and, of course, the economy. I believe we have a lot in common. Going forward, I am confident there will be close and fruitful cooperation between the cities in all developmental directions," noted Masuda Aidarbekova, Deputy Mayor of the city of Osh.

An intergovernmental commission consolidates all regional projects into a single unified plan. It was noted at the meeting that trade turnover grew more than fourfold over the five-year period, but this is certainly not the limit. Achieving the $0.5 billion currency benchmark will require significant effort.

Alexander Terekhov, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"It is necessary to identify industries where we can establish new joint manufacturing facilities, localize specific product types, mutually transfer technologies, and organize service maintenance. We are ready to consider supplying equipment and machinery, participating in the modernization of production facilities, training personnel, and jointly developing new markets."

Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan:

"As an example of successful interaction, I would like to note the long-standing cooperation between Automash-Radiator LLC and Belarusian partners. Radiator products are supplied to the enterprises of the machine-building complex, including MAZ and BELAZ. Another practical example is the joint ventures being implemented in Bishkek for the production of oil transformers. The enterprise utilizes technical documentation, assembly kits, units, and components manufactured in Belarus."

Another pressing topic was how to make mutual visits for leisure and business more frequent and straightforward. Although there is no direct flight between the countries yet, Minsk and Bishkek promise to begin addressing this issue in the near future.