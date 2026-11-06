From Tech to Tradition: How Belarus is Wowing Crowds at the China International Import EXPO

Dozens of Belarusian enterprises and organizations are participating in the 9th China International Import EXPO (CIIE) in Shanghai. On November 6, the national exposition of Belarus officially launched its operations. Its layout seamlessly accommodates both high-level business negotiations and national cuisine tastings. Concurrently, industry-specific zones are hosting partner meetings and fostering new business connections.

To the rhythms of the traditional dance "Lyavonikha" and accompanied by fresh Belarusian draniki (potato pancakes)—this is exactly how the Belarusian pavilion was opened at the Shanghai EXPO. Over the next few days, this venue will become a strategic hub for signing new corporate contracts and showcasing the country's economic potential.

Belarusian Exposition: Focus on Technology

In 2026, the national pavilion truly stands out. Modern dark shades, pixelated traditional patterns, and a dynamic lighting installation hint at the main theme of the showcase. The primary focus has been placed on innovation and technology, aligning with the "years of industrial cooperation" declared by Minsk and Beijing.

Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, commented:

"Our participation in this exhibition confirms our strong interest in cooperating with China and supplying our products—not only foodstuffs but also high-tech solutions. We offer our Chinese friends exclusively high-quality goods, industrial products, and technologies that deserve the trust and respect of our Chinese counterparts. Therefore, we are delighted to be here. Judging by the interest from Chinese visitors and international guests, our stand commands significant attention and has been executed at a premier level."

Our Man in Shanghai: Official BelCCI Representative

Local businesses stand ready to facilitate the promotion of Belarusian goods, helping companies capture a share of this colossal market. The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) now has its own dedicated representative in Shanghai—local entrepreneur Xu Tianyao.

"I assist Chinese enterprises in investing in Belarus and facilitate commercial activities. Belarusians manufacture and sell only premium-quality products. Chinese consumers are highly interested in them," the Chinese businessman noted.

Wowing the Guests: The National Exposition Invites All

A country’s national pavilion at the EXPO is an ideal location for negotiations and contract signings. However, as the history of this import exhibition shows, every participating nation strives to surprise its guests within this dedicated space. This exclusive right to be featured in the pavilion must be utilized to its maximum potential. In 2026, Belarus brought the renowned "Kupalinka" ensemble, whose performance successfully captured the attention of the crowds.

While some guests explored Belarusian culture in detail, others lined up to sample national dishes. Chef Anton Kalenik, who is no stranger to the event, has been treating visitors to the Belarusian exposition for several years.

Irina Ivanova, Director of the "Belinterexpo" exhibition enterprise of the BelCCI, shared:

"You have to fall in love with the food to fall in love with the country, and that is what drives people to visit us later. Here, we use products supplied directly by our exhibitors showcased in the other pavilion. We have their butter, sour cream, and milk. This culinary experience encourages visitors to head over to the commercial pavilion and initiate business talks."

While the national stand attracted amateur bloggers and influencers, industry professionals were already fully engaged in their respective sectors. Products from the Belarusian pavilions are already selling rapidly across China via livestreaming and e-commerce platforms on Chinese social media network networks.

Belarus's participation in the China International Import EXPO underscores its commitment to partnership with Chinese stakeholders. Rather than merely seeking sales opportunities, Belarusians are identifying new points of convergence and fresh ideas for joint ventures. Ultimately, active bilateral trade, expanded investment interactions, and robust cooperation between enterprises and regions are elevating this all-weather partnership to a new level.