From Tractors to Microchips – "INNOPROM. Belarus" Exhibition Kicked Off in Minsk

The 2nd International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus" has opened at the Minsk International Exhibition Center.

More than 160 domestic enterprises are showcasing their developments and products in the Belarus' national pavilion. The exhibition brings together all industrial sectors, including mechanical engineering, transport, automotive components, microelectronics, and petrochemistry. The private sector is also widely represented.

An outdoor exhibition area covering over 3,000 square meters has also been set up.

Visitors can view the entirety of Belarus's industrial landscape—from tractors to microchips—in a single day.

A range of new products is on display, including eco-friendly transport, unmanned systems, microelectronics, medical equipment, interactive solutions, and agricultural and municipal machinery.

A session titled "Unified Framework: Synergy of Robotic Systems in EAEU Industry" was held on the sidelines of the exhibition. Discussions focused on policy within the framework of the Union State and the EAEU. Representatives from private and state-owned enterprises, various machine-tool building associations, and government ministries and agencies shared their experiences.