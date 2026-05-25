Fruitful Dialogue: Belarus and Algeria Reach Systemic Level of Cooperation

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Strengthening ties between Belarus and Algeria. On May 26, the Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the African Republic visited the Palace of Independence.

Ibrahim Boughali leads the parliamentary delegation, which arrived in our country on an official visit, the first in the history of Belarusian-Algerian relations. The previous day, talks with their Belarusian counterparts were held in parliament, during which they announced the achievement of a new systemic level of relations. Methodical work continues today to further develop bilateral relations.

The President of Belarus: We are absolutely open to your country

Welcoming the foreign guest to Belarus, the President expressed his hope that this visit would be fruitful from a professional standpoint. "But most importantly, I hope you feel in your heart and soul that these are not strangers living here," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

"We are absolutely open to your country and would very much like to have advanced, very serious relations with you. Perhaps the best of all African countries," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that during his official visit to Algeria in December 2025 and talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, he became convinced that the two countries' economies are perfectly compatible. "We can offer you something you don't have. You, in turn, can help us develop the areas we desperately need," he said.

Algeria needs Belarusian expertise

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First of all, Ibrahim Boughali conveyed warm greetings and words of deep respect from the President of Algeria to the Belarusian head of state, along with assurances of readiness to work together to develop cooperation. "Your visit in December 2025 resonated greatly with the public and served as a message to the Algerian people of your interest in strengthening and developing cooperation in various areas: economics, trade, agriculture, science, and culture. We feel there are significant opportunities to increase trade turnover, develop economic cooperation, and establish joint ventures to serve the peoples of our countries," the Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the Algerian Parliament emphasized.

The political dialogue between Belarus and Algeria is becoming increasingly intense. This is facilitated by contacts at international venues, exchanges of visits by parliamentary delegations, and the work of friendship groups. Minsk and Algeria have set an ambitious goal of increasing trade turnover to $500 million.

"We already have strong and excellent relations, which were boosted by the Belarusian President's visit to Algeria in December 2025. We are seeing positive momentum in these relations," the parliamentarian said.

In the near future, the parties plan to hold a meeting of a joint intergovernmental commission in Minsk, where attention will be paid to specific areas of cooperation in the economy, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and other promising sectors.

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"We are interested in implementing joint projects to produce tractors, buses, and fertilizers, which are essential for the Algerian economy and agriculture. I am confident that the implementation of these projects will benefit the peoples of both countries," Ibrahim Boughali noted.

At the end of 2025, the Belarusian President paid an official visit to Algeria. At that time, the two countries' leaders approved a roadmap for cooperation for the next two years. It outlined specific areas of trade and economic cooperation and gave businesses the green light to implement joint projects. In the first quarter of this year, trade between the countries increased tenfold.