Head of Belarusian government holds meeting with Armenian President in Yerevan

Yerevan hosts the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. There is an extended meeting today. The main topic is trade within the union, as well as industrial cooperation with a focus on import substitution. The economic ties between the "Five" countries are only getting stronger under the sanctions pressure. This was noted by the head of the Belarusian government, Roman Golovchenko.



It is necessary to move forward: there should be more projects to create an innovative product under the Eurasian brand.



And today the Belarusian Prime Minister held a meeting with the President of Armenia. Mutual trade turnover between the countries has tripled in five years



