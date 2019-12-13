3.42 RUB
The main goal to move forward together - Lukashenko outlines prospects of cooperation with Leningrad Region
On June 24, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined the prospects of cooperation with this Russian region at a meeting with Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, BelTA correspondent reports.
"The peculiarity of our meetings is always efficiency. Everything we agree on is realized, no matter how difficult it is for us. This is the most important thing we strive for," said Alexander Lukashenko.
Two years ago, the parties discussed the need to increase the volume of mutual trade up to $1 billion. According to experts, this milestone should be overcome by the end of 2024.
"I think we need to talk today, maybe about two billion. There should be flows, we will find such options. Moreover, there will be a serious opportunity to increase this trade turnover. We have always had problems with cargo transportation. We have finally started restoring railroads that were capable of handling one and a half to two times more cargo in Soviet times. This year we will restore these railroads, and there will be no problems with cargo transportation to the north. Moreover, we have started building our own ports in your region, including Murmansk. And without you there will be no way to get there. So I think that we can overcome this two-billion-dollar milestone in the next five-year period for sure. Our main goal is to move forward together, building up the industry. "
