The main goal to move forward together - Lukashenko outlines prospects of cooperation with Leningrad Region

"I think we need to talk today, maybe about two billion. There should be flows, we will find such options. Moreover, there will be a serious opportunity to increase this trade turnover. We have always had problems with cargo transportation. We have finally started restoring railroads that were capable of handling one and a half to two times more cargo in Soviet times. This year we will restore these railroads, and there will be no problems with cargo transportation to the north. Moreover, we have started building our own ports in your region, including Murmansk. And without you there will be no way to get there. So I think that we can overcome this two-billion-dollar milestone in the next five-year period for sure. Our main goal is to move forward together, building up the industry. "