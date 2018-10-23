3.42 RUB
Main forum of food industry brings together hundreds of Belarusian and foreign manufacturers in Minsk
In September, the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan agreed on industrial cooperation and new opportunities to increase trade. Today, at the ProdExpo International Exhibition and Fair, the parties could evaluate the joint potential at the producer level, exchange experience and, of course, personally taste the national brands. Belarus is an export-oriented state, the geography of supplies is expanding every year. Our products are already known in almost 90 countries.
This year the format of the exhibition has changed. Now the main focus is on the business program. And this is logical, as the main goal of such events is the development of new markets and the conclusion of new contracts. Both large companies and small producers are represented
The geography of supply expands every year. Today we export to almost 90 countries of the world. Dairy products are already known in 50 countries, meat and bakery products in 20.
The main forum of the food industry brought together in Minsk about a hundred of Belarusian and foreign manufacturers. The exhibition is held in the Football Arena and will last until October 26. The program includes educational seminars and conferences, numerous tastings, culinary competitions and professional competitions for the title of the best confectioners.
