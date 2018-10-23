Main forum of food industry brings together hundreds of Belarusian and foreign manufacturers in Minsk

In September, the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan agreed on industrial cooperation and new opportunities to increase trade. Today, at the ProdExpo International Exhibition and Fair, the parties could evaluate the joint potential at the producer level, exchange experience and, of course, personally taste the national brands. Belarus is an export-oriented state, the geography of supplies is expanding every year. Our products are already known in almost 90 countries.

This year the format of the exhibition has changed. Now the main focus is on the business program. And this is logical, as the main goal of such events is the development of new markets and the conclusion of new contracts. Both large companies and small producers are represented

