3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Heads of EEU countries discuss combatting COVID-19 and economic consequences of pandemic
The working meeting of the EEU leaders was held in the format of a video conference. Belarus, as the presiding country, was the initiator of this conversation. The leaders of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan responded promptly to the proposal to discuss the urgent top-level issues. Combatting COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic was, of course, the central theme.
We can only deal with them together. Belarus calls for decisive measures that complement the proposals of the Eurasian Economic Commission, in the first place, to preserve the transit and bilateral transport links. For this purpose, it is necessary to organize medically safe corridors for cargo transportation within the EEU countries. By the way, there are already three such international transport arteries in Belarus. Also, special attention is paid to foreign trade: control over high demand goods, so that they were not taken away by business outside the union. In other words, the domestic market of the union is now a priority. This, of course, also applies to food products.
The Belarusian side suggested working out common mechanisms of response to global crises. This would significantly reduce the risks for the EEU states in the future.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All