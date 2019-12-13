Heads of EEU countries discuss combatting COVID-19 and economic consequences of pandemic

The working meeting of the EEU leaders was held in the format of a video conference. Belarus, as the presiding country, was the initiator of this conversation. The leaders of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan responded promptly to the proposal to discuss the urgent top-level issues. Combatting COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic was, of course, the central theme.



We can only deal with them together. Belarus calls for decisive measures that complement the proposals of the Eurasian Economic Commission, in the first place, to preserve the transit and bilateral transport links. For this purpose, it is necessary to organize medically safe corridors for cargo transportation within the EEU countries. By the way, there are already three such international transport arteries in Belarus. Also, special attention is paid to foreign trade: control over high demand goods, so that they were not taken away by business outside the union. In other words, the domestic market of the union is now a priority. This, of course, also applies to food products.



The Belarusian side suggested working out common mechanisms of response to global crises. This would significantly reduce the risks for the EEU states in the future.



