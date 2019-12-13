PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus plans to hold more than 15 exhibitions in 5 CIS countries in 2024

Belarus plans to hold more than 15 exhibitions in 5 CIS countries in 2024. This was announced by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on December 18 in Moscow at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, BelTA informs.

"Exhibition and fair activities play a big role in the development of cooperation between the CIS countries. Belarus plans to organize more than 15 expositions at international exhibition venues in 5 CIS countries next year," said Roman Golovchenko.

He also drew attention to the fact that all CIS countries have virtual expositions dedicated to the Great Patriotic War. "By combining video materials on the site of the virtual exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of our common Victory, we will make such a project truly popular," said Prime Minister of Belarus.

