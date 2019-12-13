3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Golovchenko: Egypt is one of the key partners of Belarus in Africa and the Middle East
Egypt is one of the key partners of Belarus in Africa and the Middle East. The relationship has always developed in the spirit of friendship, respect and mutual trust, said Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart today.
A delegation of our government is on an official visit to Cairo. Contacts with this country are maintained at all levels. The visit of the President of Belarus to Cairo in 2020 is of great importance for their development. Now we are waiting for the President of Egypt. All conditions and mechanisms have been created for successful trade. There are working groups in industry and agriculture. Today at the meeting we discussed the creation of grain and feed hubs in Egypt using Belarusian technologies.
Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt:
“At the bilateral meeting, we have already discussed mechanisms of interaction and cooperation between companies of the two countries on exports and imports. And we are ready to compensate imports of goods, dropped out in Belarus due to sanctions, in particular, to supply our products, mainly fruits and vegetables, medicines. In turn, we are ready to buy machines and your agricultural products. And we hope to expand cooperation.”
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:
“There are a number of factors that put pressure on our economic ties. They are related to illegal measures of economic pressure on the Republic of Belarus and the destruction of the world logistics and transportation systems.”
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All