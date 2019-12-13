Golovchenko: Egypt is one of the key partners of Belarus in Africa and the Middle East

Egypt is one of the key partners of Belarus in Africa and the Middle East. The relationship has always developed in the spirit of friendship, respect and mutual trust, said Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart today.

A delegation of our government is on an official visit to Cairo. Contacts with this country are maintained at all levels. The visit of the President of Belarus to Cairo in 2020 is of great importance for their development. Now we are waiting for the President of Egypt. All conditions and mechanisms have been created for successful trade. There are working groups in industry and agriculture. Today at the meeting we discussed the creation of grain and feed hubs in Egypt using Belarusian technologies.

Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt:

“At the bilateral meeting, we have already discussed mechanisms of interaction and cooperation between companies of the two countries on exports and imports. And we are ready to compensate imports of goods, dropped out in Belarus due to sanctions, in particular, to supply our products, mainly fruits and vegetables, medicines. In turn, we are ready to buy machines and your agricultural products. And we hope to expand cooperation.”

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus: