Initiative of Belarus President to hold summits of EAEU, SCO, and BRICS is more relevant than ever at the current historical stage. Minsk hopes that the Eurasian Commission will continue to work out this issue

This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. Special attention is also paid to joint integration projects. The mechanism of selection and financing has been approved. The Belarusian side hopes that it will be launched this year. And the financing will be provided in 2024 and 2025.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“By the order of the EEC Council, the interested member states were invited to identify national customers-coordinators and participants in the development of the relevant program. Therefore, colleagues, I would like to appeal to you with a request - to ensure the domestic operational order and to take an active part in the work on the program. This will lead to the deepening of the processes of scientific and technological development and import-independence of the EAEU.”