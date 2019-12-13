Golovchenko about implementation of BelNPP project: Benefits for Belarus are obvious

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko pointed out to the benefits of the project of the Belarusian nuclear power plant for Belarus in a conversation with journalists in Sochi, reportsBELTA.

"For Belarus, the benefits of the Belarusian nuclear power plant are obvious. They are new competencies (Belarusian contractors were involved in the project implementation), as well as replacement of the imported natural gas and additional amounts of electricity that we can send to power-consuming industries," said Roman Golovchenko.

According to him, the project arouses great interest among the partner countries. "At the exhibition "Eurasia is Our Home" a model of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was presented and we had a lot of questions from our colleagues, who are either thinking about the construction of power units, or are already close to the conclusion of such contracts. We share our experience, because it is not just electricity, it is a whole new area of the economy, science," said the Prime Minister.