Golovchenko about results of talks: There is not a single issue unresolved

As a result of the talks between the presidents of Belarus and Russia, the governments of the two countries have been given a dozen specific instructions. In particular, they concern the measures to protect the domestic economic market of the Union State, alignment of the single industrial policy without duplication of production and the formation of common energy markets. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko today.

With regard to the price of Russian gas for Belarus, the head of government said that the gas price won't become more expensive for us (an agreement will be signed in the near future, and the cost will be fixed for three years). As for the mutual trade between the two countries, this year the turnover and our export are breaking records as well. We expect at least $20 billion this year, and the total piggy bank may even reach $50 billion.

The Belarusian Prime Minister emphasized that following the results of the negotiations there is not a single area that could not be solved.

Now the main focus is on the implementation of 14 programs on import substitution. They are already in progress. There has also been signed a loan agreement with Russia for 105 billion Russian rubles. We are also talking about increasing the number of programs to 20. Most of them concern mechanical engineering and microelectronics.