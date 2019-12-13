Golovchenko about window of opportunities for Belarusian textile producers

Preservation of the Belarusian enterprises and their modernization are yielding fruit today, which confirms the correctness of the chosen state strategy. Against the background of sanctions and, in particular, the withdrawal of foreign brands from the Russian market, the demand for the Belarusian products is growing. And the irony in social networks, for example, about the golden age for Belarusian knitwear, is not a joke at all. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told about the new opportunities.