Belarusian government delegation headed by Golovchenko pays official visit to Iran

Minsk and Tehran are ready to discuss politics, economy and international agenda including the current issues of bilateral relations. A delegation of the Belarusian government led by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has left on an official visit to Iran this morning. Meetings with the President and the Vice-President of the Islamic Republic are planned, as well as a business forum. The program of the visit also includes a visit to the Iranian biotechnology company CinnaGen. It is currently working on vaccines against the coronavirus.

