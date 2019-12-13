Golovchenko: In the first half of 2023, a sufficiently high base of common trade between Belarus and Bashkortostan was ensured

In the first half of last year, a sufficiently high base of common trade between Belarus and Bashkortostan was provided. This was stated today by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting with the head of the republic Radiy Khabirov.

The delegation of our government is on a working visit to Ufa. In 2023 our trade turnover increased by almost 13%. And it is important not to lose numbers in 2024. Moreover, the situation when our countries are facing external pressure makes us not to slow down the pace of cooperation.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

Positive dynamics in all issues: both in quantitative terms (in the volume of trade turnover) and in qualitative terms (in joint projects) is vital for us. Therefore, I would suggest that our working group, which is actively working, should hold an extraordinary meeting, even in a remote format, and inform us in essence within two, maximum three weeks.