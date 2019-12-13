3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Second power unit of BelNPP to be commissioned by summer of 2022
This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during his visit to the BelNPP, where the loading of the second unit of the reactor with fresh nuclear fuel began. Thus, our power plant will reach its rated capacity and will generate about 40% of the country's electricity. This is a serious step in enhancing the energy security of Belarus.
At the same time, the construction of another nuclear power plant on the territory of Belarus is being considered. The government is sure that the feasibility study on this issue will be ready by next fall
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All