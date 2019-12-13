Golovchenko announces recovery of Belarusian exports

Belarusian exports are recovering. Since June, the increase has already amounted to 8%. The foreign trade balance is also improving every month. Within 7 months it was 2 billion 300 million dollars. In August we plan to add another half a billion.

Every week we monitor each of 8 thousand large enterprises. We are aware of the situation in each of them. We see that the whole set of restrictions - sanctions, logistics, settlements - creates serious problems for any enterprise. But I think that the way we are coping with these challenges is a very good result.

The Development Bank has significantly increased the volume of lending for exports. More than one billion rubles has already been allocated to state and private companies. At the same time, the criteria for access and obtaining loans have been simplified. It is also possible to borrow money for producing new goods.