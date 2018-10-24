Gomel to host first forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine

All regions of Belarus and 17 regions of Ukraine announced about their participation in the forum. Approximately 700 representatives from two countries are expected to arrive. And according to experts, the upcoming event may be the culmination of the development of regional ties between the two countries. By the way, since the beginning of the year, mutual trade has exceeded $ 3.5 billion. The main export positions are oil products, mineral fertilizers, trucks, tractors. Most likely, after the forum the list will expand.

Among the exhibitors is company Amkador. It has been present on the Ukrainian market for more than 8 years. The plant exports agricultural, road-building and utilities equipment — altogether more than a thousand units of different specificities. In 2017 the trade turnover of Belarus and Ukraine reached 4.5 billion dollars.

A number of meetings will be associated with the elimination of barriers in the laws of the two countries. Representatives of the scientific community will also join the discussion on the forum.