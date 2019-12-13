3.42 RUB
Gomselmash increased exports by 125% and revenues by 150%
As the season closed, Gomselmash increased its exports by 125% and revenue by 150%. The enterprise gave several days off to its employees who used to work in spring and summer period almost without rest. This is the time when the demand for machinery increased considerably. Gomselmash took it into account and in February adjusted the working schedule for a year ahead.
Despite the closing of the season, the shipment of products continues. At the moment 32% of the output is delivered to the Belarusian market and 68% is exported. The products are not piled up and shipped practically on the very day of their manufacture. The production has a seasonal character. In summer we worked on weekends, too.
The key facilities will continue to work as usual: the plan is to exceed last year's November figures.
