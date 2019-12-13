3.42 RUB
State Standard of Belarus bans import of more than 2 thousand items of dangerous products in 2023
More than 2 thousand goods got into the black list of the State Standard last year. The Committee continues to work to identify low-quality goods on the market of Belarus.
In 2023, the list of banned products included several models of women's jeans pants, men's jeans, well-known brands of powders and detergents, food and beverages.
A total of 2,072 items of dangerous products were banned for import and circulation in Belarus during the control measures.
